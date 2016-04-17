April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 17 Orlando City SC 2 New England Revolution 2 Saturday, April 16 Colorado Rapids 2 New York Red Bulls 1 Columbus Crew 3 New York City FC 2 Portland Timbers 3 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Real Salt Lake 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Chicago Fire 1 Montreal Impact 2 DC United 0 Toronto FC 1 Friday, April 15 Houston Dynamo 1 LA Galaxy 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 6 4 0 2 10 6 12 2 Philadelphia Union 6 3 0 3 8 7 9 3 Orlando City SC 6 2 3 1 11 8 9 4 Toronto FC 6 2 2 2 6 5 8 5 New England Revolution 7 1 5 1 8 10 8 6 New York City FC 6 1 3 2 9 10 6 7 Chicago Fire 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 8 DC United 7 1 3 3 7 10 6 9 Columbus Crew 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 10 New York Red Bulls 7 1 0 6 5 15 3 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 7 4 2 1 13 9 14 2 Real Salt Lake 6 4 2 0 10 6 14 3 Colorado Rapids 7 4 1 2 7 5 13 4 Sporting Kansas City 6 4 0 2 8 5 12 5 LA Galaxy 6 3 2 1 12 5 11 6 San Jose Earthquakes 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 7 Portland Timbers 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 8 Seattle Sounders 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 2 1 4 6 11 7 10 Houston Dynamo 6 1 2 3 13 13 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 17 FC Dallas v Sporting Kansas City (2300)