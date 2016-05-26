May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 25 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 12 5 4 3 17 13 19 2 New York City FC 13 4 5 4 18 24 17 3 New York Red Bulls 13 5 1 7 21 20 16 4 Toronto FC 12 4 4 4 14 12 16 5 Montreal Impact 12 4 4 4 19 18 16 6 Orlando City SC 12 3 6 3 21 19 15 7 DC United 12 3 4 5 13 14 13 8 New England Revolution 13 2 7 4 17 24 13 9 Columbus Crew 11 2 5 4 12 15 11 10 Chicago Fire 11 2 4 5 9 13 10 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 13 8 3 2 16 9 27 2 FC Dallas 14 8 2 4 23 21 26 3 Real Salt Lake 11 6 2 3 17 15 20 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 22 24 20 5 LA Galaxy 11 5 5 1 25 13 20 6 San Jose Earthquakes 12 5 4 3 16 15 19 7 Sporting Kansas City 14 5 2 7 14 17 17 8 Portland Timbers 13 4 3 6 21 24 15 9 Seattle Sounders 11 4 1 6 10 13 13 10 Houston Dynamo 12 3 2 7 18 20 11 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 27 Sporting Kansas City v DC United (2300) Saturday, May 28 Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo (2200) New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC (2300) Columbus Crew v Real Salt Lake (2330) New England Revolution v Seattle Sounders (2330) Sunday, May 29 Montreal Impact v LA Galaxy (0000) Chicago Fire v Portland Timbers (0030) Colorado Rapids v Philadelphia Union (0100) San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (0230) New York City FC v Orlando City SC (2030)