May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 25
Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Philadelphia Union 12 5 4 3 17 13 19
2 New York City FC 13 4 5 4 18 24 17
3 New York Red Bulls 13 5 1 7 21 20 16
4 Toronto FC 12 4 4 4 14 12 16
5 Montreal Impact 12 4 4 4 19 18 16
6 Orlando City SC 12 3 6 3 21 19 15
7 DC United 12 3 4 5 13 14 13
8 New England Revolution 13 2 7 4 17 24 13
9 Columbus Crew 11 2 5 4 12 15 11
10 Chicago Fire 11 2 4 5 9 13 10
Western Conference
1 Colorado Rapids 13 8 3 2 16 9 27
2 FC Dallas 14 8 2 4 23 21 26
3 Real Salt Lake 11 6 2 3 17 15 20
4 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 22 24 20
5 LA Galaxy 11 5 5 1 25 13 20
6 San Jose Earthquakes 12 5 4 3 16 15 19
7 Sporting Kansas City 14 5 2 7 14 17 17
8 Portland Timbers 13 4 3 6 21 24 15
9 Seattle Sounders 11 4 1 6 10 13 13
10 Houston Dynamo 12 3 2 7 18 20 11
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 27
Sporting Kansas City v DC United (2300)
Saturday, May 28
Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo (2200)
New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC (2300)
Columbus Crew v Real Salt Lake (2330)
New England Revolution v Seattle Sounders (2330)
Sunday, May 29
Montreal Impact v LA Galaxy (0000)
Chicago Fire v Portland Timbers (0030)
Colorado Rapids v Philadelphia Union (0100)
San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (0230)
New York City FC v Orlando City SC (2030)