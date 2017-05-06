May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Seattle Sounders 0 Toronto FC 1 Friday, May 5 Colorado Rapids 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 10 5 4 1 15 8 19 2 Orlando City SC 8 6 0 2 11 7 18 3 New York Red Bulls 10 5 1 4 11 12 16 4 New York City FC 8 4 1 3 14 9 13 5 Columbus Crew 9 4 1 4 13 13 13 6 Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 3 18 11 11 7 Chicago Fire 8 3 2 3 11 12 11 8 DC United 8 3 2 3 9 13 11 9 New England Revolution 9 2 4 3 14 14 10 10 Montreal Impact 8 1 4 3 11 14 7 11 Philadelphia Union 8 0 4 4 8 14 4 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 3 1 11 3 18 2 Portland Timbers 9 5 2 2 20 12 17 3 FC Dallas 7 4 3 0 10 5 15 4 Houston Dynamo 8 4 1 3 15 13 13 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 6 San Jose Earthquakes 9 3 3 3 9 10 12 7 Seattle Sounders 9 2 4 3 14 12 10 8 Real Salt Lake 9 2 2 5 9 15 8 9 Minnesota United FC 9 2 2 5 13 25 8 10 LA Galaxy 8 2 1 5 8 13 7 11 Colorado Rapids 8 1 1 6 5 12 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 6 DC United v Montreal Impact (2200) Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (2300) Columbus Crew v New England Revolution (2330) Sunday, May 7 Houston Dynamo v Orlando City SC (0030) Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas (0130) LA Galaxy v Chicago Fire (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (0230) Minnesota United FC v Sporting Kansas City (1730) New York City FC v Atlanta United FC (2000)