May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Seattle Sounders 0 Toronto FC 1
Friday, May 5
Colorado Rapids 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 10 5 4 1 15 8 19
2 Orlando City SC 8 6 0 2 11 7 18
3 New York Red Bulls 10 5 1 4 11 12 16
4 New York City FC 8 4 1 3 14 9 13
5 Columbus Crew 9 4 1 4 13 13 13
6 Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 3 18 11 11
7 Chicago Fire 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
8 DC United 8 3 2 3 9 13 11
9 New England Revolution 9 2 4 3 14 14 10
10 Montreal Impact 8 1 4 3 11 14 7
11 Philadelphia Union 8 0 4 4 8 14 4
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 3 1 11 3 18
2 Portland Timbers 9 5 2 2 20 12 17
3 FC Dallas 7 4 3 0 10 5 15
4 Houston Dynamo 8 4 1 3 15 13 13
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
6 San Jose Earthquakes 9 3 3 3 9 10 12
7 Seattle Sounders 9 2 4 3 14 12 10
8 Real Salt Lake 9 2 2 5 9 15 8
9 Minnesota United FC 9 2 2 5 13 25 8
10 LA Galaxy 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
11 Colorado Rapids 8 1 1 6 5 12 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 6
DC United v Montreal Impact (2200)
Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (2300)
Columbus Crew v New England Revolution (2330)
Sunday, May 7
Houston Dynamo v Orlando City SC (0030)
Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas (0130)
LA Galaxy v Chicago Fire (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (0230)
Minnesota United FC v Sporting Kansas City (1730)
New York City FC v Atlanta United FC (2000)