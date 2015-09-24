Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 23 Houston Dynamo 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 Impact Montreal 2 Chicago Fire 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 28 14 6 8 49 32 48 2 Columbus Crew 30 13 8 9 49 49 47 3 New England Revolution 30 13 7 10 43 41 46 4 DC United 30 13 6 11 37 37 45 5 Toronto FC 29 12 4 13 49 50 40 6 Impact Montreal 28 11 6 11 40 39 39 7 Orlando City SC 30 9 8 13 37 51 35 8 New York City FC 30 9 7 14 44 50 34 9 Philadelphia Union 30 9 6 15 38 47 33 10 Chicago Fire 30 7 6 17 37 48 27 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 15 3 11 40 31 48 2 LA Galaxy 30 13 8 9 49 36 47 3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47 4 Seattle Sounders 30 14 3 13 38 32 45 5 Sporting Kansas City 29 12 8 9 44 40 44 6 Portland Timbers 29 11 8 10 29 34 41 7 San Jose Earthquakes 30 11 7 12 37 36 40 8 Houston Dynamo 30 10 8 12 37 39 38 9 Real Salt Lake 29 10 8 11 35 41 38 10 Colorado Rapids 29 8 10 11 27 33 34 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 25 New York Red Bulls v Orlando City SC (2300) Saturday, September 26 Toronto FC v Chicago Fire (1800) Impact Montreal v DC United (2100) Columbus Crew v Portland Timbers (2330) New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union (2330) Sunday, September 27 Houston Dynamo v Colorado Rapids (0030) Vancouver Whitecaps v New York City FC (0200) Sporting Kansas City v Seattle Sounders (2100) San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2300) Monday, September 28 LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (0130)