Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 23
Houston Dynamo 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Impact Montreal 2 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 28 14 6 8 49 32 48
2 Columbus Crew 30 13 8 9 49 49 47
3 New England Revolution 30 13 7 10 43 41 46
4 DC United 30 13 6 11 37 37 45
5 Toronto FC 29 12 4 13 49 50 40
6 Impact Montreal 28 11 6 11 40 39 39
7 Orlando City SC 30 9 8 13 37 51 35
8 New York City FC 30 9 7 14 44 50 34
9 Philadelphia Union 30 9 6 15 38 47 33
10 Chicago Fire 30 7 6 17 37 48 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 15 3 11 40 31 48
2 LA Galaxy 30 13 8 9 49 36 47
3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47
4 Seattle Sounders 30 14 3 13 38 32 45
5 Sporting Kansas City 29 12 8 9 44 40 44
6 Portland Timbers 29 11 8 10 29 34 41
7 San Jose Earthquakes 30 11 7 12 37 36 40
8 Houston Dynamo 30 10 8 12 37 39 38
9 Real Salt Lake 29 10 8 11 35 41 38
10 Colorado Rapids 29 8 10 11 27 33 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, September 25
New York Red Bulls v Orlando City SC (2300)
Saturday, September 26
Toronto FC v Chicago Fire (1800)
Impact Montreal v DC United (2100)
Columbus Crew v Portland Timbers (2330)
New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union (2330)
Sunday, September 27
Houston Dynamo v Colorado Rapids (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v New York City FC (0200)
Sporting Kansas City v Seattle Sounders (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Monday, September 28
LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (0130)