July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday Friday, June 30 Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35 2 Chicago Fire 17 10 4 3 31 17 34 3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33 4 Orlando City SC 19 8 5 6 21 26 29 5 Columbus Crew 18 8 1 9 29 30 25 6 Atlanta United FC 17 7 3 7 33 25 24 7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23 8 New England Revolution 17 5 5 7 27 25 20 9 Philadelphia Union 16 5 4 7 21 20 19 10 DC United 17 5 3 9 12 25 18 11 Montreal Impact 15 4 6 5 24 26 18 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 18 8 6 4 22 12 30 2 Houston Dynamo 17 7 4 6 30 25 25 3 Portland Timbers 18 7 4 7 31 28 25 4 FC Dallas 16 6 7 3 23 15 25 5 San Jose Earthquakes 17 6 5 6 18 21 23 6 LA Galaxy 16 6 4 6 25 24 22 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 6 3 6 21 21 21 8 Seattle Sounders 18 5 6 7 22 27 21 9 Minnesota United FC 18 5 3 10 25 41 18 10 Real Salt Lake 19 5 2 12 17 38 17 11 Colorado Rapids 16 5 1 10 15 23 16 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 1 Chicago Fire v Vancouver Whitecaps (2300) FC Dallas v Toronto FC (2300) Montreal Impact v DC United (2300) Sporting Kansas City v Portland Timbers (2300) Columbus Crew v Atlanta United FC (2330) Sunday, July 2 Colorado Rapids v Houston Dynamo (0100) San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0230) Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (2100)