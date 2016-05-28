Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday Friday, May 27 Sporting Kansas City 0 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 12 5 4 3 17 13 19 2 New York City FC 13 4 5 4 18 24 17 3 New York Red Bulls 13 5 1 7 21 20 16 4 Toronto FC 12 4 4 4 14 12 16 5 Montreal Impact 12 4 4 4 19 18 16 6 DC United 13 4 4 5 14 14 16 7 Orlando City SC 12 3 6 3 21 19 15 8 New England Revolution 13 2 7 4 17 24 13 9 Columbus Crew 11 2 5 4 12 15 11 10 Chicago Fire 11 2 4 5 9 13 10 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 13 8 3 2 16 9 27 2 FC Dallas 14 8 2 4 23 21 26 3 Real Salt Lake 11 6 2 3 17 15 20 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 22 24 20 5 LA Galaxy 11 5 5 1 25 13 20 6 San Jose Earthquakes 12 5 4 3 16 15 19 7 Sporting Kansas City 15 5 2 8 14 18 17 8 Portland Timbers 13 4 3 6 21 24 15 9 Seattle Sounders 11 4 1 6 10 13 13 10 Houston Dynamo 12 3 2 7 18 20 11 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 28 Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo (2200) New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC (2300) Columbus Crew v Real Salt Lake (2330) New England Revolution v Seattle Sounders (2330) Sunday, May 29 Montreal Impact v LA Galaxy (0000) Chicago Fire v Portland Timbers (0030) Colorado Rapids v Philadelphia Union (0100) San Jose Earthquakes v FC Dallas (0230) New York City FC v Orlando City SC (2030)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.