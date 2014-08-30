Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Seattle Sounders 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Toronto FC 0 New England Revolution 3
Friday, August 29
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston Dynamo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 25 15 3 7 44 33 48
2 LA Galaxy 24 12 7 5 45 27 43
3 FC Dallas 25 12 6 7 45 33 42
4 Real Salt Lake 25 11 9 5 39 30 42
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 7 12 5 33 31 33
6 Portland Timbers 25 7 10 8 41 43 31
7 Colorado Rapids 26 8 6 12 37 40 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 23 6 7 10 28 32 25
9 Chivas USA 24 6 6 12 21 37 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 25 13 4 8 40 30 43
2 Sporting Kansas City 26 12 6 8 37 29 42
3 Columbus Crew 25 8 9 8 35 32 33
4 Toronto FC 24 9 6 9 35 39 33
5 New England Revolution 25 10 3 12 34 36 33
6 New York Red Bulls 24 7 10 7 39 36 31
7 Philadelphia Union 25 7 9 9 40 41 30
8 Houston Dynamo 25 8 4 13 28 46 28
9 Chicago Fire 24 4 14 6 31 37 26
10 Impact Montreal 24 4 5 15 25 45 17
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 30
Impact Montreal v Columbus Crew (2330)
Sunday, August 31
Chicago Fire v FC Dallas (0030)
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers (0230)
DC United v New York Red Bulls (1830)
Monday, September 1
Chivas USA v LA Galaxy (0000)