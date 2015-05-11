May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 New York Red Bulls 2 New York City FC 1 Toronto FC 1 Houston Dynamo 2 Saturday, May 9 Columbus Crew 3 Seattle Sounders 2 DC United 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 FC Dallas 2 LA Galaxy 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Philadelphia Union 0 Chicago Fire 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Impact Montreal 1 Portland Timbers 2 Friday, May 8 Colorado Rapids 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Orlando City SC 2 New England Revolution 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New England Revolution 10 5 3 2 14 10 18 2 DC United 9 5 3 1 11 7 18 3 New York Red Bulls 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 4 Columbus Crew 9 4 2 3 15 10 14 5 Toronto FC 8 3 0 5 12 13 9 6 Chicago Fire 8 3 0 5 7 10 9 7 Orlando City SC 9 2 3 4 8 12 9 8 New York City FC 10 1 3 6 7 12 6 9 Philadelphia Union 11 1 3 7 10 21 6 10 Impact Montreal 5 0 2 3 3 8 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 6 2 3 14 9 20 2 FC Dallas 10 6 2 2 17 13 20 3 Seattle Sounders 9 5 1 3 15 9 16 4 Sporting Kansas City 10 3 5 2 13 13 14 5 LA Galaxy 11 3 5 3 11 11 14 6 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 2 4 10 11 14 7 Real Salt Lake 10 3 5 2 9 11 14 8 Portland Timbers 10 3 4 3 9 9 13 9 Houston Dynamo 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 10 Colorado Rapids 10 1 7 2 9 9 10