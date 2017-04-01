April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2
Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0
New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Friday, March 31
Seattle Sounders 0 Atlanta United FC 0
Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Columbus Crew 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
2 Atlanta United FC 4 2 1 1 11 3 7
3 New York City FC 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
4 New York Red Bulls 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
5 Orlando City SC 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
6 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6
7 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 7 5
8 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3
9 Montreal Impact 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
10 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
11 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 4 3 0 1 12 6 9
2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
4 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
5 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
6 Seattle Sounders 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
9 Real Salt Lake 4 0 2 2 1 4 2
10 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
11 Minnesota United FC 4 0 1 3 6 18 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300)
Sunday, April 2
Minnesota United FC v Real Salt Lake (0000)
Houston Dynamo v New York Red Bulls (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200)
Monday, April 3
Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0100)