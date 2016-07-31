July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 31
Seattle Sounders 1 LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers 0
Saturday, July 30
New York City FC 5 Colorado Rapids 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 23 10 6 7 40 40 36
2 New York Red Bulls 22 9 4 9 36 28 31
3 Philadelphia Union 21 8 6 7 35 33 30
4 Montreal Impact 20 7 8 5 35 30 29
5 Toronto FC 20 7 6 7 25 23 27
6 New England Revolution 21 6 8 7 27 33 26
7 Orlando City SC 20 4 11 5 32 35 23
8 DC United 20 5 7 8 19 25 22
9 Columbus Crew 20 3 10 7 26 32 19
10 Chicago Fire 19 4 5 10 17 25 17
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 23 12 5 6 35 31 41
2 Colorado Rapids 21 10 8 3 24 19 38
3 LA Galaxy 21 9 9 3 35 20 36
4 Sporting Kansas City 24 10 4 10 28 25 34
5 Real Salt Lake 21 8 7 6 30 31 31
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 8 6 8 33 35 30
7 Portland Timbers 23 7 8 8 33 34 29
8 San Jose Earthquakes 20 6 8 6 22 23 26
9 Seattle Sounders 21 6 3 12 21 28 21
10 Houston Dynamo 20 4 7 9 23 26 19
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 31
FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps (2200)
DC United v Montreal Impact (2230)
Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (2300)
Philadelphia Union v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Orlando City SC v New England Revolution (2330)
Toronto FC v Columbus Crew (2330)
Monday, August 1
Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)