July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 31 Seattle Sounders 1 LA Galaxy 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers 0 Saturday, July 30 New York City FC 5 Colorado Rapids 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 23 10 6 7 40 40 36 2 New York Red Bulls 22 9 4 9 36 28 31 3 Philadelphia Union 21 8 6 7 35 33 30 4 Montreal Impact 20 7 8 5 35 30 29 5 Toronto FC 20 7 6 7 25 23 27 6 New England Revolution 21 6 8 7 27 33 26 7 Orlando City SC 20 4 11 5 32 35 23 8 DC United 20 5 7 8 19 25 22 9 Columbus Crew 20 3 10 7 26 32 19 10 Chicago Fire 19 4 5 10 17 25 17 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 23 12 5 6 35 31 41 2 Colorado Rapids 21 10 8 3 24 19 38 3 LA Galaxy 21 9 9 3 35 20 36 4 Sporting Kansas City 24 10 4 10 28 25 34 5 Real Salt Lake 21 8 7 6 30 31 31 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 8 6 8 33 35 30 7 Portland Timbers 23 7 8 8 33 34 29 8 San Jose Earthquakes 20 6 8 6 22 23 26 9 Seattle Sounders 21 6 3 12 21 28 21 10 Houston Dynamo 20 4 7 9 23 26 19 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 31 FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps (2200) DC United v Montreal Impact (2230) Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (2300) Philadelphia Union v Real Salt Lake (2300) Orlando City SC v New England Revolution (2330) Toronto FC v Columbus Crew (2330) Monday, August 1 Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)