May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 29 New York City FC 2 Orlando City SC 2 Saturday, May 28 Chicago Fire 1 Portland Timbers 1 Colorado Rapids 1 Philadelphia Union 1 Columbus Crew 4 Real Salt Lake 3 Montreal Impact 3 LA Galaxy 2 New England Revolution 2 Seattle Sounders 1 New York Red Bulls 3 Toronto FC 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0 FC Dallas 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Houston Dynamo 1 Friday, May 27 Sporting Kansas City 0 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 13 5 5 3 18 14 20 2 New York Red Bulls 14 6 1 7 24 20 19 3 Montreal Impact 13 5 4 4 22 20 19 4 New York City FC 14 4 6 4 20 26 18 5 DC United 13 4 4 5 14 14 16 6 Toronto FC 13 4 4 5 14 15 16 7 Orlando City SC 13 3 7 3 23 21 16 8 New England Revolution 14 3 7 4 19 25 16 9 Columbus Crew 12 3 5 4 16 18 14 10 Chicago Fire 12 2 5 5 10 14 11 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 14 8 4 2 17 10 28 2 FC Dallas 15 8 3 4 23 21 27 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 6 3 6 23 25 21 4 Real Salt Lake 12 6 2 4 20 19 20 5 LA Galaxy 12 5 5 2 27 16 20 6 San Jose Earthquakes 13 5 5 3 16 15 20 7 Sporting Kansas City 15 5 2 8 14 18 17 8 Portland Timbers 14 4 4 6 22 25 16 9 Seattle Sounders 12 4 1 7 11 15 13 10 Houston Dynamo 13 3 3 7 19 21 12