Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 31
Chicago Fire 2 New York Red Bulls 2
DC United 1 Montreal Impact 1
FC Dallas 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Houston Dynamo 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Orlando City SC 3 New England Revolution 1
Philadelphia Union 1 Real Salt Lake 2
Toronto FC 3 Columbus Crew 0
Seattle Sounders 1 LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers 0
Saturday, July 30
New York City FC 5 Colorado Rapids 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 23 10 6 7 40 40 36
2 New York Red Bulls 23 9 5 9 38 30 32
3 Toronto FC 21 8 6 7 28 23 30
4 Philadelphia Union 22 8 6 8 36 35 30
5 Montreal Impact 21 7 9 5 36 31 30
6 New England Revolution 22 6 8 8 28 36 26
7 Orlando City SC 21 5 11 5 35 36 26
8 DC United 21 5 8 8 20 26 23
9 Columbus Crew 21 3 10 8 26 35 19
10 Chicago Fire 20 4 6 10 19 27 18
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 24 13 5 6 37 31 44
2 Colorado Rapids 21 10 8 3 24 19 38
3 LA Galaxy 21 9 9 3 35 20 36
4 Sporting Kansas City 24 10 4 10 28 25 34
5 Real Salt Lake 22 9 7 6 32 32 34
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 8 6 9 33 37 30
7 Portland Timbers 23 7 8 8 33 34 29
8 San Jose Earthquakes 21 6 9 6 23 24 27
9 Seattle Sounders 21 6 3 12 21 28 21
10 Houston Dynamo 21 4 8 9 24 27 20