Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 31 Chicago Fire 2 New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 1 Montreal Impact 1 FC Dallas 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Houston Dynamo 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Orlando City SC 3 New England Revolution 1 Philadelphia Union 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Toronto FC 3 Columbus Crew 0 Seattle Sounders 1 LA Galaxy 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers 0 Saturday, July 30 New York City FC 5 Colorado Rapids 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 23 10 6 7 40 40 36 2 New York Red Bulls 23 9 5 9 38 30 32 3 Toronto FC 21 8 6 7 28 23 30 4 Philadelphia Union 22 8 6 8 36 35 30 5 Montreal Impact 21 7 9 5 36 31 30 6 New England Revolution 22 6 8 8 28 36 26 7 Orlando City SC 21 5 11 5 35 36 26 8 DC United 21 5 8 8 20 26 23 9 Columbus Crew 21 3 10 8 26 35 19 10 Chicago Fire 20 4 6 10 19 27 18 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 24 13 5 6 37 31 44 2 Colorado Rapids 21 10 8 3 24 19 38 3 LA Galaxy 21 9 9 3 35 20 36 4 Sporting Kansas City 24 10 4 10 28 25 34 5 Real Salt Lake 22 9 7 6 32 32 34 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 8 6 9 33 37 30 7 Portland Timbers 23 7 8 8 33 34 29 8 San Jose Earthquakes 21 6 9 6 23 24 27 9 Seattle Sounders 21 6 3 12 21 28 21 10 Houston Dynamo 21 4 8 9 24 27 20