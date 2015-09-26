Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Impact Montreal 2 DC United 0
Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 2
Friday, September 25
New York Red Bulls 2 Orlando City SC 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 29 14 6 9 51 37 48
2 Columbus Crew 30 13 8 9 49 49 47
3 New England Revolution 30 13 7 10 43 41 46
4 DC United 31 13 6 12 37 39 45
5 Toronto FC 30 13 4 13 52 52 43
6 Impact Montreal 29 12 6 11 42 39 42
7 Orlando City SC 31 10 8 13 42 53 38
8 New York City FC 30 9 7 14 44 50 34
9 Philadelphia Union 30 9 6 15 38 47 33
10 Chicago Fire 31 7 6 18 39 51 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 15 3 11 40 31 48
2 LA Galaxy 30 13 8 9 49 36 47
3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47
4 Seattle Sounders 30 14 3 13 38 32 45
5 Sporting Kansas City 29 12 8 9 44 40 44
6 Portland Timbers 29 11 8 10 29 34 41
7 San Jose Earthquakes 30 11 7 12 37 36 40
8 Houston Dynamo 30 10 8 12 37 39 38
9 Real Salt Lake 29 10 8 11 35 41 38
10 Colorado Rapids 29 8 10 11 27 33 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
Columbus Crew v Portland Timbers (2330)
New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union (2330)
Sunday, September 27
Houston Dynamo v Colorado Rapids (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v New York City FC (0200)
Sporting Kansas City v Seattle Sounders (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Monday, September 28
LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (0130)