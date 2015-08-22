Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Toronto FC 5 Orlando City SC 0
Friday, August 21
Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 26 13 5 8 35 29 44
2 New York Red Bulls 23 11 6 6 38 25 39
3 Columbus Crew 25 9 8 8 40 41 35
4 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34
5 Toronto FC 23 9 4 10 37 41 31
6 Impact Montreal 21 8 4 9 29 31 28
7 New York City FC 25 7 7 11 36 39 28
8 Orlando City SC 25 7 7 11 32 41 28
9 Philadelphia Union 25 6 6 13 32 43 24
10 Chicago Fire 23 6 5 12 27 34 23
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 26 12 7 7 44 31 43
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 13 3 9 37 26 42
3 Sporting Kansas City 23 11 7 5 37 30 40
4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40
5 FC Dallas 23 11 5 7 33 29 38
6 Seattle Sounders 25 11 2 12 30 27 35
7 Houston Dynamo 25 8 8 9 32 32 32
8 San Jose Earthquakes 24 9 5 10 29 29 32
9 Real Salt Lake 25 7 8 10 27 38 29
10 Colorado Rapids 23 5 9 9 20 25 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 22
DC United v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)
Columbus Crew v Sporting Kansas City (2330)
Sunday, August 23
Impact Montreal v Philadelphia Union (0000)
Chicago Fire v Colorado Rapids (0030)
Real Salt Lake v Seattle Sounders (0200)
Vancouver Whitecaps v FC Dallas (0200)
LA Galaxy v New York City FC (1900)