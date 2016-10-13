Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 12
Seattle Sounders 0 Houston Dynamo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 32 14 9 9 56 42 51
2 New York City FC 32 14 9 9 57 53 51
3 Toronto FC 32 13 10 9 46 35 49
4 Montreal Impact 32 11 11 10 47 48 44
5 DC United 32 10 13 9 48 42 43
6 Philadelphia Union 32 11 9 12 52 51 42
7 New England Revolution 32 10 9 13 40 52 39
8 Columbus Crew 31 8 11 12 45 49 35
9 Orlando City SC 32 7 14 11 49 58 35
10 Chicago Fire 31 6 9 16 36 52 27
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 32 16 8 8 48 39 56
2 Colorado Rapids 31 14 12 5 36 29 54
3 LA Galaxy 32 11 15 6 53 39 48
4 Seattle Sounders 32 13 6 13 41 40 45
5 Real Salt Lake 32 12 9 11 43 44 45
6 Sporting Kansas City 32 12 7 13 40 41 43
7 Portland Timbers 32 11 8 13 46 49 41
8 San Jose Earthquakes 31 8 13 10 31 36 37
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 9 8 15 41 51 35
10 Houston Dynamo 32 7 12 13 38 43 33
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 14
Chicago Fire v Columbus Crew (0030)
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)
Sunday, October 16
Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (1900)
DC United v New York City FC (1900)
Montreal Impact v Toronto FC (1900)
New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (1900)
Philadelphia Union v Orlando City SC (1900)
FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (2100)
Houston Dynamo v LA Galaxy (2100)
Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids (2100)
Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (2100)