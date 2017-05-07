May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 Minnesota United FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 New York City FC 3 Atlanta United FC 1 Saturday, May 6 Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 0 DC United 0 Montreal Impact 1 Houston Dynamo 4 Orlando City SC 0 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Philadelphia Union 3 New York Red Bulls 0 Real Salt Lake 0 FC Dallas 3 San Jose Earthquakes 3 Portland Timbers 0 Seattle Sounders 0 Toronto FC 1 Friday, May 5 Colorado Rapids 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 10 5 4 1 15 8 19 2 Orlando City SC 9 6 0 3 11 11 18 3 New York City FC 9 5 1 3 17 10 16 4 Columbus Crew 10 5 1 4 15 13 16 5 New York Red Bulls 11 5 1 5 11 15 16 6 Chicago Fire 9 3 3 3 13 14 12 7 Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 4 19 14 11 8 DC United 9 3 2 4 9 14 11 9 New England Revolution 10 2 4 4 14 16 10 10 Montreal Impact 9 2 4 3 12 14 10 11 Philadelphia Union 9 1 4 4 11 14 7 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 8 5 3 0 13 5 18 2 Sporting Kansas City 10 5 3 2 11 5 18 3 Portland Timbers 10 5 2 3 20 15 17 4 Houston Dynamo 9 5 1 3 19 13 16 5 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 7 Minnesota United FC 10 3 2 5 15 25 11 8 Seattle Sounders 9 2 4 3 14 12 10 9 LA Galaxy 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 10 Real Salt Lake 10 2 2 6 9 18 8 11 Colorado Rapids 8 1 1 6 5 12 4