May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Minnesota United FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
New York City FC 3 Atlanta United FC 1
Saturday, May 6
Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 0
DC United 0 Montreal Impact 1
Houston Dynamo 4 Orlando City SC 0
LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2
Philadelphia Union 3 New York Red Bulls 0
Real Salt Lake 0 FC Dallas 3
San Jose Earthquakes 3 Portland Timbers 0
Seattle Sounders 0 Toronto FC 1
Friday, May 5
Colorado Rapids 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 10 5 4 1 15 8 19
2 Orlando City SC 9 6 0 3 11 11 18
3 New York City FC 9 5 1 3 17 10 16
4 Columbus Crew 10 5 1 4 15 13 16
5 New York Red Bulls 11 5 1 5 11 15 16
6 Chicago Fire 9 3 3 3 13 14 12
7 Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 4 19 14 11
8 DC United 9 3 2 4 9 14 11
9 New England Revolution 10 2 4 4 14 16 10
10 Montreal Impact 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
11 Philadelphia Union 9 1 4 4 11 14 7
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 8 5 3 0 13 5 18
2 Sporting Kansas City 10 5 3 2 11 5 18
3 Portland Timbers 10 5 2 3 20 15 17
4 Houston Dynamo 9 5 1 3 19 13 16
5 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
7 Minnesota United FC 10 3 2 5 15 25 11
8 Seattle Sounders 9 2 4 3 14 12 10
9 LA Galaxy 9 2 2 5 10 15 8
10 Real Salt Lake 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
11 Colorado Rapids 8 1 1 6 5 12 4