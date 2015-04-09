April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Columbus Crew 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 4 3 0 1 3 2 9 2 New York Red Bulls 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 3 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 4 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 5 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 6 Orlando City SC 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 7 Columbus Crew 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 8 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 9 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 10 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 2 FC Dallas 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 3 Real Salt Lake 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 1 6 6 8 5 Seattle Sounders 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 6 Portland Timbers 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 7 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 8 LA Galaxy 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 9 Houston Dynamo 5 1 2 2 2 3 5 10 Colorado Rapids 4 0 3 1 0 2 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 10 FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids (2300) Saturday, April 11 New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (1900) Philadelphia Union v New York City FC (2000) DC United v New York Red Bulls (2300) Sunday, April 12 Houston Dynamo v Impact Montreal (0030) Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake (0030) San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230) Portland Timbers v Orlando City SC (2100) LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2300)