April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 8
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Columbus Crew 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 4 3 0 1 3 2 9
2 New York Red Bulls 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
4 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
5 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 3 2 5
6 Orlando City SC 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
7 Columbus Crew 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
8 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
9 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
10 Philadelphia Union 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 4 1 1 9 6 13
2 FC Dallas 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
3 Real Salt Lake 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
4 Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
5 Seattle Sounders 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 Portland Timbers 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
7 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
8 LA Galaxy 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
9 Houston Dynamo 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
10 Colorado Rapids 4 0 3 1 0 2 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 10
FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids (2300)
Saturday, April 11
New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (1900)
Philadelphia Union v New York City FC (2000)
DC United v New York Red Bulls (2300)
Sunday, April 12
Houston Dynamo v Impact Montreal (0030)
Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake (0030)
San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
Portland Timbers v Orlando City SC (2100)
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2300)