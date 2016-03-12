March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Montreal Impact 3 New York Red Bulls 0
New England Revolution 0 DC United 0
Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1
Friday, March 11
Orlando City SC 1 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Toronto FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 New York City FC 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
4 New England Revolution 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
4 Orlando City SC 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
6 Chicago Fire 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
7 DC United 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
8 Columbus Crew 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
9 Philadelphia Union 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
10 New York Red Bulls 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Western Conference
1 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
2 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Houston Dynamo 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
9 Colorado Rapids 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Seattle Sounders 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Colorado Rapids v LA Galaxy (0000)
Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (0030)
Houston Dynamo v FC Dallas (0130)
Sporting Kansas City v Vancouver Whitecaps (0130)
New York City FC v Toronto FC (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2300)