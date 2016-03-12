March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 12 Montreal Impact 3 New York Red Bulls 0 New England Revolution 0 DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Friday, March 11 Orlando City SC 1 Chicago Fire 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Toronto FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 New York City FC 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 4 New England Revolution 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 4 Orlando City SC 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 6 Chicago Fire 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 7 DC United 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 8 Columbus Crew 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Philadelphia Union 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 New York Red Bulls 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Western Conference 1 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 2 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Houston Dynamo 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 9 Colorado Rapids 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Seattle Sounders 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 13 Colorado Rapids v LA Galaxy (0000) Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (0030) Houston Dynamo v FC Dallas (0130) Sporting Kansas City v Vancouver Whitecaps (0130) New York City FC v Toronto FC (2100) San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2300)