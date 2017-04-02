April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Friday, March 31 Seattle Sounders 0 Atlanta United FC 0 Toronto FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Columbus Crew 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 2 Atlanta United FC 4 2 1 1 11 3 7 3 New York City FC 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 4 New York Red Bulls 5 2 1 2 5 8 7 5 Orlando City SC 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 6 Toronto FC 4 1 3 0 4 2 6 7 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 7 5 8 DC United 4 1 1 2 2 7 4 9 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3 10 Montreal Impact 4 0 3 1 5 6 3 11 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 Western Conference 1 Portland Timbers 4 3 0 1 12 6 9 2 Houston Dynamo 4 3 0 1 11 7 9 3 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 4 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 5 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 6 Seattle Sounders 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 8 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 9 Minnesota United FC 5 1 1 3 10 20 4 10 LA Galaxy 4 1 0 3 5 8 3 11 Real Salt Lake 5 0 2 3 3 8 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 3 Portland Timbers v New England Revolution (0100)