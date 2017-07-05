July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, July 4
Atlanta United FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3
FC Dallas 4 DC United 2
LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 6
Minnesota United FC 0 Columbus Crew 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Chicago Fire 18 11 4 3 35 17 37
2 Toronto FC 18 10 5 3 31 18 35
3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33
4 Atlanta United FC 19 9 3 7 39 27 30
5 Orlando City SC 19 8 5 6 21 26 29
6 Columbus Crew 20 9 1 10 30 32 28
7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23
8 Philadelphia Union 17 6 4 7 24 20 22
9 Montreal Impact 16 5 6 5 26 26 21
10 New England Revolution 18 5 5 8 27 28 20
11 DC United 19 5 3 11 14 31 18
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 18 8 7 3 30 18 31
2 Sporting Kansas City 19 8 7 4 23 13 31
3 Portland Timbers 19 7 5 7 32 29 26
4 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 5 7 22 26 26
5 Houston Dynamo 18 7 4 7 31 28 25
6 Seattle Sounders 19 6 6 7 25 28 24
7 LA Galaxy 18 6 4 8 28 32 22
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 21 25 21
9 Real Salt Lake 20 6 2 12 23 40 20
10 Colorado Rapids 18 6 1 11 19 27 19
11 Minnesota United FC 19 5 3 11 25 42 18
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, July 5
New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls (2330)
Orlando City SC v Toronto FC (2330)
Thursday, July 6
Houston Dynamo v Montreal Impact (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v New York City FC (0200)
Portland Timbers v Chicago Fire (0230)
Friday, July 7
Sporting Kansas City v Philadelphia Union (0030)