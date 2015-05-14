May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 13
DC United 2 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 10 6 3 1 13 8 21
2 New England Revolution 10 5 3 2 14 10 18
3 New York Red Bulls 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
4 Columbus Crew 9 4 2 3 15 10 14
5 Toronto FC 8 3 0 5 12 13 9
6 Chicago Fire 8 3 0 5 7 10 9
7 Orlando City SC 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
8 New York City FC 10 1 3 6 7 12 6
9 Philadelphia Union 11 1 3 7 10 21 6
10 Impact Montreal 5 0 2 3 3 8 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 6 2 3 14 9 20
2 FC Dallas 10 6 2 2 17 13 20
3 Seattle Sounders 9 5 1 3 15 9 16
4 Sporting Kansas City 10 3 5 2 13 13 14
5 LA Galaxy 11 3 5 3 11 11 14
6 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 2 4 10 11 14
7 Real Salt Lake 10 3 5 2 9 11 14
8 Portland Timbers 10 3 4 3 9 9 13
9 Houston Dynamo 11 3 4 4 13 14 13
10 Colorado Rapids 10 1 7 2 9 9 10
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 15
New York City FC v Chicago Fire (2300)
Saturday, May 16
FC Dallas v New York Red Bulls (0100)
Impact Montreal v Real Salt Lake (2000)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2300)
New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330)
Sunday, May 17
Houston Dynamo v Portland Timbers (0030)
Sporting Kansas City v Colorado Rapids (0030)
San Jose Earthquakes v Columbus Crew (0230)
Orlando City SC v LA Galaxy (2100)
Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300)