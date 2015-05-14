May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 13 DC United 2 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 10 6 3 1 13 8 21 2 New England Revolution 10 5 3 2 14 10 18 3 New York Red Bulls 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 4 Columbus Crew 9 4 2 3 15 10 14 5 Toronto FC 8 3 0 5 12 13 9 6 Chicago Fire 8 3 0 5 7 10 9 7 Orlando City SC 10 2 3 5 9 14 9 8 New York City FC 10 1 3 6 7 12 6 9 Philadelphia Union 11 1 3 7 10 21 6 10 Impact Montreal 5 0 2 3 3 8 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 6 2 3 14 9 20 2 FC Dallas 10 6 2 2 17 13 20 3 Seattle Sounders 9 5 1 3 15 9 16 4 Sporting Kansas City 10 3 5 2 13 13 14 5 LA Galaxy 11 3 5 3 11 11 14 6 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 2 4 10 11 14 7 Real Salt Lake 10 3 5 2 9 11 14 8 Portland Timbers 10 3 4 3 9 9 13 9 Houston Dynamo 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 10 Colorado Rapids 10 1 7 2 9 9 10 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 15 New York City FC v Chicago Fire (2300) Saturday, May 16 FC Dallas v New York Red Bulls (0100) Impact Montreal v Real Salt Lake (2000) Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2300) New England Revolution v Toronto FC (2330) Sunday, May 17 Houston Dynamo v Portland Timbers (0030) Sporting Kansas City v Colorado Rapids (0030) San Jose Earthquakes v Columbus Crew (0230) Orlando City SC v LA Galaxy (2100) Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300)