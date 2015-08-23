Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 LA Galaxy 5 New York City FC 1 Saturday, August 22 Chicago Fire 0 Colorado Rapids 1 Columbus Crew 3 Sporting Kansas City 2 DC United 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Impact Montreal 0 Philadelphia Union 1 Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 FC Dallas 0 Toronto FC 5 Orlando City SC 0 Friday, August 21 Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44 2 New York Red Bulls 23 11 6 6 38 25 39 3 Columbus Crew 26 10 8 8 43 43 38 4 Toronto FC 24 10 4 10 42 41 34 5 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34 6 Impact Montreal 22 8 4 10 29 32 28 7 New York City FC 26 7 7 12 37 44 28 8 Orlando City SC 26 7 7 12 32 46 28 9 Philadelphia Union 26 7 6 13 33 43 27 10 Chicago Fire 24 6 5 13 27 35 23 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 27 13 7 7 49 32 46 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 14 3 9 38 26 45 3 Sporting Kansas City 24 11 7 6 39 33 40 4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40 5 FC Dallas 24 11 5 8 33 30 38 6 San Jose Earthquakes 25 10 5 10 31 29 35 7 Seattle Sounders 26 11 2 13 30 29 35 8 Houston Dynamo 25 8 8 9 32 32 32 9 Real Salt Lake 26 8 8 10 29 38 32 10 Colorado Rapids 24 6 9 9 21 25 27