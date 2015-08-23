Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
LA Galaxy 5 New York City FC 1
Saturday, August 22
Chicago Fire 0 Colorado Rapids 1
Columbus Crew 3 Sporting Kansas City 2
DC United 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Impact Montreal 0 Philadelphia Union 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 FC Dallas 0
Toronto FC 5 Orlando City SC 0
Friday, August 21
Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44
2 New York Red Bulls 23 11 6 6 38 25 39
3 Columbus Crew 26 10 8 8 43 43 38
4 Toronto FC 24 10 4 10 42 41 34
5 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34
6 Impact Montreal 22 8 4 10 29 32 28
7 New York City FC 26 7 7 12 37 44 28
8 Orlando City SC 26 7 7 12 32 46 28
9 Philadelphia Union 26 7 6 13 33 43 27
10 Chicago Fire 24 6 5 13 27 35 23
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 27 13 7 7 49 32 46
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 14 3 9 38 26 45
3 Sporting Kansas City 24 11 7 6 39 33 40
4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40
5 FC Dallas 24 11 5 8 33 30 38
6 San Jose Earthquakes 25 10 5 10 31 29 35
7 Seattle Sounders 26 11 2 13 30 29 35
8 Houston Dynamo 25 8 8 9 32 32 32
9 Real Salt Lake 26 8 8 10 29 38 32
10 Colorado Rapids 24 6 9 9 21 25 27