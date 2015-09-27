Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 27
Sporting Kansas City 1 Seattle Sounders 1
Saturday, September 26
Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 2
Houston Dynamo 3 Colorado Rapids 2
New England Revolution 1 Philadelphia Union 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 New York City FC 2
Impact Montreal 2 DC United 0
Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 2
Friday, September 25
New York Red Bulls 2 Orlando City SC 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 29 14 6 9 51 37 48
2 New England Revolution 31 13 8 10 44 42 47
3 Columbus Crew 31 13 8 10 50 51 47
4 DC United 31 13 6 12 37 39 45
5 Toronto FC 30 13 4 13 52 52 43
6 Impact Montreal 29 12 6 11 42 39 42
7 Orlando City SC 31 10 8 13 42 53 38
8 New York City FC 31 10 7 14 46 51 37
9 Philadelphia Union 31 9 7 15 39 48 34
10 Chicago Fire 31 7 6 18 39 51 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 15 3 12 41 33 48
2 LA Galaxy 30 13 8 9 49 36 47
3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47
4 Seattle Sounders 31 14 4 13 39 33 46
5 Sporting Kansas City 30 12 9 9 45 41 45
6 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 31 35 44
7 Houston Dynamo 31 11 8 12 40 41 41
8 San Jose Earthquakes 30 11 7 12 37 36 40
9 Real Salt Lake 29 10 8 11 35 41 38
10 Colorado Rapids 30 8 10 12 29 36 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Monday, September 28
LA Galaxy v FC Dallas (0130)