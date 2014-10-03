PREVIEW-Soccer-Genoa president ready to quit amid fan protests
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Chicago Fire 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 30 16 9 5 63 31 57 2 Seattle Sounders 30 18 3 9 57 46 57 3 Real Salt Lake 30 13 10 7 50 38 49 4 FC Dallas 30 14 6 10 52 40 48 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 9 13 8 38 40 40 6 Portland Timbers 30 9 12 9 54 51 39 7 Colorado Rapids 30 8 8 14 41 54 32 8 San Jose Earthquakes 29 6 11 12 34 42 29 9 Chivas USA 30 6 6 18 25 58 24 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 30 15 6 9 46 34 51 2 Sporting Kansas City 30 13 6 11 45 37 45 3 New England Revolution 30 14 3 13 44 42 45 4 Columbus Crew 30 11 10 9 43 36 43 5 New York Red Bulls 30 10 11 9 48 46 41 6 Toronto FC 29 11 7 11 42 45 40 7 Philadelphia Union 31 9 12 10 46 45 39 8 Houston Dynamo 29 10 6 13 35 50 36 9 Chicago Fire 30 5 17 8 38 46 32 10 Impact Montreal 30 6 6 18 34 54 24 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 4 DC United v Sporting Kansas City (0000) New York Red Bulls v Houston Dynamo (2200) Vancouver Whitecaps v FC Dallas (2300) New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (2330) Sunday, October 5 LA Galaxy v Toronto FC (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (0300) Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders (1900) Chicago Fire v Impact Montreal (2100) Chivas USA v Real Salt Lake (2300)
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.
ADDIS ABABA, March 16 Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday as he ousted long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou from his post by winning an election at the organisation’s congress in Ethiopia.