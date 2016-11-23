Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the US championship play-offs matches on Tuesday Western Conference Championship Wednesday, November 23, first leg Seattle Sounders - Colorado Rapids 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Eastern Conference Championship Wednesday, November 23, first leg Montreal Impact - Toronto FC 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Western Conference Championship Sunday, November 27, second leg Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders (2100)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.