July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 3
Houston Dynamo 1 Chicago Fire 1
Seattle Sounders 1 DC United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 21 10 5 6 23 18 35
2 New England Revolution 19 6 6 7 25 26 24
3 Toronto FC 15 7 2 6 22 19 23
4 New York Red Bulls 16 6 5 5 22 20 23
5 Orlando City SC 17 6 5 6 22 21 23
6 Columbus Crew 17 5 6 6 25 25 21
7 Philadelphia Union 19 5 4 10 22 32 19
8 Impact Montreal 14 5 3 6 19 23 18
9 New York City FC 17 4 5 8 18 22 17
10 Chicago Fire 16 4 3 9 18 24 15
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 19 10 2 7 25 18 32
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 10 2 6 22 17 32
3 LA Galaxy 20 7 7 6 27 23 28
4 Portland Timbers 18 8 4 6 21 20 28
5 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 6 3 25 17 27
6 FC Dallas 17 7 5 5 21 23 26
7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 7 4 5 19 16 25
8 Real Salt Lake 18 5 7 6 17 22 22
9 Houston Dynamo 18 5 6 7 22 24 21
10 Colorado Rapids 17 2 9 6 12 17 15
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 4
Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls (2330)
Sunday, July 5
Impact Montreal v New York City FC (0000)
Colorado Rapids v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100)
FC Dallas v New England Revolution (0100)
Real Salt Lake v Orlando City SC (0200)
LA Galaxy v Toronto FC (0230)
Monday, July 6
Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes (0300)