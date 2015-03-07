March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 7 DC United 1 Impact Montreal 0 Philadelphia Union 0 Colorado Rapids 0 Friday, March 6 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Columbus Crew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New England Revolution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Chicago Fire 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Vancouver Whitecaps v Toronto FC (2300) Sunday, March 8 FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (0130) Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0130) Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (0330) Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2100) Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls (2300) Monday, March 9 Seattle Sounders v New England Revolution (0130)