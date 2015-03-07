March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 7
DC United 1 Impact Montreal 0
Philadelphia Union 0 Colorado Rapids 0
Friday, March 6
LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Columbus Crew 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England Revolution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Chicago Fire 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Vancouver Whitecaps v Toronto FC (2300)
Sunday, March 8
FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (0130)
Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (0130)
Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (0330)
Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2100)
Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls (2300)
Monday, March 9
Seattle Sounders v New England Revolution (0130)