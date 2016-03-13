March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 New York City FC 2 Toronto FC 2 Saturday, March 12 Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 0 Columbus Crew 1 Philadelphia Union 2 Houston Dynamo 5 FC Dallas 0 Sporting Kansas City 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Montreal Impact 3 New York Red Bulls 0 New England Revolution 0 DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Friday, March 11 Orlando City SC 1 Chicago Fire 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Toronto FC 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 3 New York City FC 2 1 1 0 6 5 4 4 Philadelphia Union 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 5 New England Revolution 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 5 Orlando City SC 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 7 Chicago Fire 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 8 DC United 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 9 Columbus Crew 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 10 New York Red Bulls 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Houston Dynamo 2 1 1 0 8 3 4 3 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 4 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 5 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 FC Dallas 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 10 Seattle Sounders 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 13 San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2300)