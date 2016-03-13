March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
New York City FC 2 Toronto FC 2
Saturday, March 12
Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 0
Columbus Crew 1 Philadelphia Union 2
Houston Dynamo 5 FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Montreal Impact 3 New York Red Bulls 0
New England Revolution 0 DC United 0
Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders 1
Friday, March 11
Orlando City SC 1 Chicago Fire 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Toronto FC 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
3 New York City FC 2 1 1 0 6 5 4
4 Philadelphia Union 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
5 New England Revolution 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
5 Orlando City SC 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 Chicago Fire 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
8 DC United 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
9 Columbus Crew 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
10 New York Red Bulls 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2 Houston Dynamo 2 1 1 0 8 3 4
3 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
4 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
5 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 FC Dallas 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
10 Seattle Sounders 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2300)