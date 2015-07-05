July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 4 Colorado Rapids 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1 FC Dallas 3 New England Revolution 0 Impact Montreal 1 New York City FC 2 LA Galaxy 4 Toronto FC 0 Real Salt Lake 1 Orlando City SC 1 Friday, July 3 Houston Dynamo 1 Chicago Fire 1 Seattle Sounders 1 DC United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 21 10 5 6 23 18 35 2 Columbus Crew 18 6 6 6 27 26 24 3 Orlando City SC 18 6 6 6 23 22 24 4 New England Revolution 20 6 6 8 25 29 24 5 New York Red Bulls 17 6 5 6 23 22 23 6 Toronto FC 16 7 2 7 22 23 23 7 New York City FC 18 5 5 8 20 23 20 8 Philadelphia Union 19 5 4 10 22 32 19 9 Impact Montreal 15 5 3 7 20 25 18 10 Chicago Fire 16 4 3 9 18 24 15 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 19 10 2 7 25 18 32 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 19 10 2 7 23 19 32 3 LA Galaxy 21 8 7 6 31 23 31 4 FC Dallas 18 8 5 5 24 23 29 5 Portland Timbers 18 8 4 6 21 20 28 6 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 6 3 25 17 27 7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 7 4 5 19 16 25 8 Real Salt Lake 19 5 8 6 18 23 23 9 Houston Dynamo 18 5 6 7 22 24 21 10 Colorado Rapids 18 3 9 6 14 18 18 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 6 Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes (0300)