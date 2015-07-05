July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 4
Colorado Rapids 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1
FC Dallas 3 New England Revolution 0
Impact Montreal 1 New York City FC 2
LA Galaxy 4 Toronto FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1 Orlando City SC 1
Friday, July 3
Houston Dynamo 1 Chicago Fire 1
Seattle Sounders 1 DC United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 21 10 5 6 23 18 35
2 Columbus Crew 18 6 6 6 27 26 24
3 Orlando City SC 18 6 6 6 23 22 24
4 New England Revolution 20 6 6 8 25 29 24
5 New York Red Bulls 17 6 5 6 23 22 23
6 Toronto FC 16 7 2 7 22 23 23
7 New York City FC 18 5 5 8 20 23 20
8 Philadelphia Union 19 5 4 10 22 32 19
9 Impact Montreal 15 5 3 7 20 25 18
10 Chicago Fire 16 4 3 9 18 24 15
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 19 10 2 7 25 18 32
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 19 10 2 7 23 19 32
3 LA Galaxy 21 8 7 6 31 23 31
4 FC Dallas 18 8 5 5 24 23 29
5 Portland Timbers 18 8 4 6 21 20 28
6 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 6 3 25 17 27
7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 7 4 5 19 16 25
8 Real Salt Lake 19 5 8 6 18 23 23
9 Houston Dynamo 18 5 6 7 22 24 21
10 Colorado Rapids 18 3 9 6 14 18 18
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 6
Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes (0300)