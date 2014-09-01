Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 31
Chivas USA 0 LA Galaxy 3
DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 0
Saturday, August 30
Chicago Fire 1 FC Dallas 0
Impact Montreal 2 Columbus Crew 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Real Salt Lake 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Portland Timbers 3
Seattle Sounders 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Toronto FC 0 New England Revolution 3
Friday, August 29
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston Dynamo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 25 15 3 7 44 33 48
2 LA Galaxy 25 13 7 5 48 27 46
3 Real Salt Lake 26 11 10 5 40 31 43
4 FC Dallas 26 12 6 8 45 34 42
5 Portland Timbers 26 8 10 8 44 43 34
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 7 12 6 33 34 33
7 Colorado Rapids 26 8 6 12 37 40 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 24 6 8 10 29 33 26
9 Chivas USA 25 6 6 13 21 40 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 26 14 4 8 42 30 46
2 Sporting Kansas City 26 12 6 8 37 29 42
3 Columbus Crew 26 8 9 9 35 34 33
4 Toronto FC 24 9 6 9 35 39 33
5 New England Revolution 25 10 3 12 34 36 33
6 New York Red Bulls 25 7 10 8 39 38 31
7 Philadelphia Union 25 7 9 9 40 41 30
8 Chicago Fire 25 5 14 6 32 37 29
9 Houston Dynamo 25 8 4 13 28 46 28
10 Impact Montreal 25 5 5 15 27 45 20