UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the US championship second leg matches on Saturday Eastern Conference Semifinal Saturday, November 8, second leg DC United - New York Red Bulls 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: New York Red Bulls - DC United 2-0. New York Red Bulls win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 New England Revolution v Columbus Crew (2200) Monday, November 10 LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake (0030) Tuesday, November 11 Seattle Sounders v FC Dallas (0330)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
