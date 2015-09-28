Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 27 LA Galaxy 3 FC Dallas 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 Seattle Sounders 1 Saturday, September 26 Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 3 Colorado Rapids 2 New England Revolution 1 Philadelphia Union 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 New York City FC 2 Impact Montreal 2 DC United 0 Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 2 Friday, September 25 New York Red Bulls 2 Orlando City SC 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 29 14 6 9 51 37 48 2 New England Revolution 31 13 8 10 44 42 47 3 Columbus Crew 31 13 8 10 50 51 47 4 DC United 31 13 6 12 37 39 45 5 Toronto FC 30 13 4 13 52 52 43 6 Impact Montreal 29 12 6 11 42 39 42 7 Orlando City SC 31 10 8 13 42 53 38 8 New York City FC 31 10 7 14 46 51 37 9 Philadelphia Union 31 9 7 15 39 48 34 10 Chicago Fire 31 7 6 18 39 51 27 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 31 14 8 9 52 38 50 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 15 3 12 41 33 48 3 FC Dallas 29 14 5 10 43 37 47 4 Seattle Sounders 31 14 4 13 39 33 46 5 Sporting Kansas City 30 12 9 9 45 41 45 6 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 31 35 44 7 San Jose Earthquakes 31 12 7 12 38 36 43 8 Houston Dynamo 31 11 8 12 40 41 41 9 Real Salt Lake 30 10 8 12 35 42 38 10 Colorado Rapids 30 8 10 12 29 36 34