Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 27
LA Galaxy 3 FC Dallas 2
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 Seattle Sounders 1
Saturday, September 26
Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 2
Houston Dynamo 3 Colorado Rapids 2
New England Revolution 1 Philadelphia Union 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 New York City FC 2
Impact Montreal 2 DC United 0
Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 2
Friday, September 25
New York Red Bulls 2 Orlando City SC 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 29 14 6 9 51 37 48
2 New England Revolution 31 13 8 10 44 42 47
3 Columbus Crew 31 13 8 10 50 51 47
4 DC United 31 13 6 12 37 39 45
5 Toronto FC 30 13 4 13 52 52 43
6 Impact Montreal 29 12 6 11 42 39 42
7 Orlando City SC 31 10 8 13 42 53 38
8 New York City FC 31 10 7 14 46 51 37
9 Philadelphia Union 31 9 7 15 39 48 34
10 Chicago Fire 31 7 6 18 39 51 27
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 31 14 8 9 52 38 50
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 15 3 12 41 33 48
3 FC Dallas 29 14 5 10 43 37 47
4 Seattle Sounders 31 14 4 13 39 33 46
5 Sporting Kansas City 30 12 9 9 45 41 45
6 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 31 35 44
7 San Jose Earthquakes 31 12 7 12 38 36 43
8 Houston Dynamo 31 11 8 12 40 41 41
9 Real Salt Lake 30 10 8 12 35 42 38
10 Colorado Rapids 30 8 10 12 29 36 34