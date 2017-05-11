May 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 10
Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 11 6 4 1 17 9 22
2 Orlando City SC 9 6 0 3 11 11 18
3 New York City FC 9 5 1 3 17 10 16
4 Columbus Crew 11 5 1 5 16 15 16
5 New York Red Bulls 11 5 1 5 11 15 16
6 Chicago Fire 9 3 3 3 13 14 12
7 Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 4 19 14 11
8 DC United 9 3 2 4 9 14 11
9 New England Revolution 10 2 4 4 14 16 10
10 Montreal Impact 9 2 4 3 12 14 10
11 Philadelphia Union 9 1 4 4 11 14 7
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 8 5 3 0 13 5 18
2 Sporting Kansas City 10 5 3 2 11 5 18
3 Portland Timbers 10 5 2 3 20 15 17
4 Houston Dynamo 9 5 1 3 19 13 16
5 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
7 Minnesota United FC 10 3 2 5 15 25 11
8 Seattle Sounders 9 2 4 3 14 12 10
9 LA Galaxy 9 2 2 5 10 15 8
10 Real Salt Lake 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
11 Colorado Rapids 8 1 1 6 5 12 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100)
Toronto FC v Minnesota United FC (1900)
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (2000)
Montreal Impact v Columbus Crew (2100)
DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300)
Orlando City SC v Sporting Kansas City (2300)
New England Revolution v Real Salt Lake (2330)
Sunday, May 14
Chicago Fire v Seattle Sounders (0100)
Portland Timbers v Atlanta United FC (2000)
New York Red Bulls v LA Galaxy (2200)
Monday, May 15
FC Dallas v New York City FC (0000)