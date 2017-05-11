May 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 10 Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 11 6 4 1 17 9 22 2 Orlando City SC 9 6 0 3 11 11 18 3 New York City FC 9 5 1 3 17 10 16 4 Columbus Crew 11 5 1 5 16 15 16 5 New York Red Bulls 11 5 1 5 11 15 16 6 Chicago Fire 9 3 3 3 13 14 12 7 Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 4 19 14 11 8 DC United 9 3 2 4 9 14 11 9 New England Revolution 10 2 4 4 14 16 10 10 Montreal Impact 9 2 4 3 12 14 10 11 Philadelphia Union 9 1 4 4 11 14 7 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 8 5 3 0 13 5 18 2 Sporting Kansas City 10 5 3 2 11 5 18 3 Portland Timbers 10 5 2 3 20 15 17 4 Houston Dynamo 9 5 1 3 19 13 16 5 San Jose Earthquakes 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 7 Minnesota United FC 10 3 2 5 15 25 11 8 Seattle Sounders 9 2 4 3 14 12 10 9 LA Galaxy 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 10 Real Salt Lake 10 2 2 6 9 18 8 11 Colorado Rapids 8 1 1 6 5 12 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 13 Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100) Toronto FC v Minnesota United FC (1900) Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (2000) Montreal Impact v Columbus Crew (2100) DC United v Philadelphia Union (2300) Orlando City SC v Sporting Kansas City (2300) New England Revolution v Real Salt Lake (2330) Sunday, May 14 Chicago Fire v Seattle Sounders (0100) Portland Timbers v Atlanta United FC (2000) New York Red Bulls v LA Galaxy (2200) Monday, May 15 FC Dallas v New York City FC (0000)