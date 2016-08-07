Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Portland Timbers 3 Sporting Kansas City 0
Saturday, August 6
Colorado Rapids 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 2
Montreal Impact 1 Houston Dynamo 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Chicago Fire 1
Toronto FC 4 New England Revolution 1
Friday, August 5
San Jose Earthquakes 0 New York City FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 24 10 7 7 40 40 37
2 Toronto FC 23 10 6 7 33 24 36
3 Montreal Impact 22 8 9 5 37 31 33
4 New York Red Bulls 23 9 5 9 38 30 32
5 Philadelphia Union 23 8 7 8 38 37 31
6 New England Revolution 23 6 8 9 29 40 26
7 Orlando City SC 21 5 11 5 35 36 26
8 DC United 22 5 9 8 22 28 24
9 Columbus Crew 21 3 10 8 26 35 19
10 Chicago Fire 21 4 6 11 20 30 18
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 24 13 5 6 37 31 44
2 Colorado Rapids 22 11 8 3 26 19 41
3 Real Salt Lake 24 10 7 7 35 34 37
4 LA Galaxy 21 9 9 3 35 20 36
5 Sporting Kansas City 25 10 4 11 28 28 34
6 Portland Timbers 24 8 8 8 36 34 32
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 8 6 10 33 39 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 22 6 10 6 23 24 28
9 Seattle Sounders 21 6 3 12 21 28 21
10 Houston Dynamo 22 4 8 10 24 28 20
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 7
Orlando City SC v Seattle Sounders (2300)
Monday, August 8
LA Galaxy v New York Red Bulls (0130)