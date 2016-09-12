Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 11
LA Galaxy 4 Orlando City SC 2
New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 2
Saturday, September 10
Chicago Fire 1 Toronto FC 2
Columbus Crew 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 3
FC Dallas 0 Colorado Rapids 1
New England Revolution 3 New York City FC 1
Philadelphia Union 1 Montreal Impact 1
Portland Timbers 1 Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Seattle Sounders 1
Friday, September 9
Sporting Kansas City 3 Houston Dynamo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 28 13 7 8 41 29 46
2 New York Red Bulls 29 12 8 9 49 37 44
3 New York City FC 29 12 8 9 49 50 44
4 Philadelphia Union 29 11 8 10 48 45 41
5 Montreal Impact 28 9 11 8 42 43 38
6 Orlando City SC 28 7 13 8 47 49 34
7 New England Revolution 29 8 9 12 34 48 33
8 DC United 28 7 12 9 37 38 33
9 Chicago Fire 27 6 8 13 33 42 26
10 Columbus Crew 27 5 11 11 36 45 26
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 29 15 6 8 45 37 51
2 LA Galaxy 29 11 14 4 49 32 47
3 Colorado Rapids 27 12 10 5 29 24 46
4 Real Salt Lake 29 12 8 9 42 41 44
5 Sporting Kansas City 29 11 6 12 35 35 39
6 Portland Timbers 29 10 8 11 43 44 38
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 9 7 13 37 45 34
8 San Jose Earthquakes 27 7 12 8 27 30 33
9 Seattle Sounders 27 9 5 13 33 37 32
10 Houston Dynamo 27 5 11 11 32 37 26