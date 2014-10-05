Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Chicago Fire 0 Impact Montreal 0
Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 4
Saturday, October 4
LA Galaxy 3 Toronto FC 0
New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 1
New York Red Bulls 1 Houston Dynamo 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Portland Timbers 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 FC Dallas 0
Friday, October 3
DC United 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 31 17 9 5 66 31 60
2 Seattle Sounders 31 19 3 9 61 47 60
3 Real Salt Lake 30 13 10 7 50 38 49
4 FC Dallas 31 14 6 11 52 42 48
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 31 10 13 8 40 40 43
6 Portland Timbers 31 10 12 9 56 52 42
7 Colorado Rapids 31 8 8 15 42 58 32
8 San Jose Earthquakes 30 6 11 13 35 44 29
9 Chivas USA 30 6 6 18 25 58 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 31 15 7 9 46 34 52
2 New England Revolution 31 15 3 13 46 43 48
3 Sporting Kansas City 31 13 7 11 45 37 46
4 New York Red Bulls 31 11 11 9 49 46 44
5 Columbus Crew 31 11 10 10 44 38 43
6 Toronto FC 30 11 7 12 42 48 40
7 Philadelphia Union 31 9 12 10 46 45 39
8 Houston Dynamo 30 10 6 14 35 51 36
9 Chicago Fire 31 5 18 8 38 46 33
10 Impact Montreal 31 6 7 18 34 54 25
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 5
Chivas USA v Real Salt Lake (2300)