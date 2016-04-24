April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Saturday, April 23
Colorado Rapids 3 Seattle Sounders 1
Columbus Crew 1 Houston Dynamo 0
LA Galaxy 5 Real Salt Lake 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 3 FC Dallas 0
DC United 3 New England Revolution 0
Montreal Impact 0 Toronto FC 2
Philadelphia Union 2 New York City FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Philadelphia Union 7 4 0 3 10 7 12
2 Montreal Impact 7 4 0 3 10 8 12
3 Toronto FC 7 3 2 2 8 5 11
4 Orlando City SC 6 2 3 1 11 8 9
5 DC United 8 2 3 3 10 10 9
6 Columbus Crew 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
7 New England Revolution 8 1 5 2 8 13 8
8 Chicago Fire 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
9 New York City FC 7 1 3 3 9 12 6
10 New York Red Bulls 7 1 0 6 5 15 3
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 9 5 2 2 15 13 17
2 Colorado Rapids 8 5 1 2 10 6 16
3 LA Galaxy 7 4 2 1 17 7 14
4 Real Salt Lake 7 4 2 1 12 11 14
5 San Jose Earthquakes 8 4 2 2 11 10 14
6 Sporting Kansas City 8 4 0 4 9 8 12
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 3 1 4 9 11 10
8 Portland Timbers 7 2 2 3 11 14 8
9 Seattle Sounders 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
10 Houston Dynamo 7 1 2 4 13 14 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 24
New York Red Bulls v Orlando City SC (2330)