April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
LA Galaxy 1 Seattle Sounders 0
Portland Timbers 0 Orlando City SC 2
Saturday, April 11
DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 2
Houston Dynamo 3 Impact Montreal 0
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 Real Salt Lake 0
New England Revolution 0 Columbus Crew 0
Philadelphia Union 2 New York City FC 1
Friday, April 10
FC Dallas 0 Colorado Rapids 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 5 3 1 1 5 4 10
2 New York Red Bulls 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
3 Orlando City SC 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
4 New England Revolution 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
5 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
6 Columbus Crew 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
7 New York City FC 5 1 2 2 4 4 5
8 Philadelphia Union 6 1 2 3 7 10 5
9 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 4 1 2 9 7 13
2 FC Dallas 6 3 1 2 7 8 10
3 Real Salt Lake 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
4 San Jose Earthquakes 6 3 0 3 7 7 9
5 Sporting Kansas City 6 2 3 1 6 6 9
6 Houston Dynamo 6 2 2 2 5 3 8
7 LA Galaxy 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
8 Seattle Sounders 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
9 Colorado Rapids 5 1 3 1 4 2 6
10 Portland Timbers 6 1 3 2 6 7 6