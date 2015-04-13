April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 12 LA Galaxy 1 Seattle Sounders 0 Portland Timbers 0 Orlando City SC 2 Saturday, April 11 DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 2 Houston Dynamo 3 Impact Montreal 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Real Salt Lake 0 New England Revolution 0 Columbus Crew 0 Philadelphia Union 2 New York City FC 1 Friday, April 10 FC Dallas 0 Colorado Rapids 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 5 3 1 1 5 4 10 2 New York Red Bulls 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 3 Orlando City SC 6 2 2 2 6 5 8 4 New England Revolution 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 5 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 6 Columbus Crew 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 7 New York City FC 5 1 2 2 4 4 5 8 Philadelphia Union 6 1 2 3 7 10 5 9 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 4 1 2 9 7 13 2 FC Dallas 6 3 1 2 7 8 10 3 Real Salt Lake 5 2 3 0 6 4 9 4 San Jose Earthquakes 6 3 0 3 7 7 9 5 Sporting Kansas City 6 2 3 1 6 6 9 6 Houston Dynamo 6 2 2 2 5 3 8 7 LA Galaxy 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 8 Seattle Sounders 5 2 1 2 6 4 7 9 Colorado Rapids 5 1 3 1 4 2 6 10 Portland Timbers 6 1 3 2 6 7 6