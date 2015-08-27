Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 26 Chicago Fire 3 New York Red Bulls 2 Colorado Rapids 2 Houston Dynamo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44 2 New York Red Bulls 24 11 6 7 40 28 39 3 Columbus Crew 26 10 8 8 43 43 38 4 Toronto FC 24 10 4 10 42 41 34 5 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34 6 Impact Montreal 22 8 4 10 29 32 28 7 New York City FC 26 7 7 12 37 44 28 8 Orlando City SC 26 7 7 12 32 46 28 9 Philadelphia Union 26 7 6 13 33 43 27 10 Chicago Fire 25 7 5 13 30 37 26 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 27 13 7 7 49 32 46 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 14 3 9 38 26 45 3 Sporting Kansas City 24 11 7 6 39 33 40 4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40 5 FC Dallas 24 11 5 8 33 30 38 6 San Jose Earthquakes 25 10 5 10 31 29 35 7 Seattle Sounders 26 11 2 13 30 29 35 8 Houston Dynamo 26 8 8 10 33 34 32 9 Real Salt Lake 26 8 8 10 29 38 32 10 Colorado Rapids 25 7 9 9 23 26 30 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0300) New York City FC v Columbus Crew (2000) Toronto FC v Impact Montreal (2000) Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (2300) Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire (2330) Sunday, August 30 Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0100) FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0100) Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2030) New York Red Bulls v DC United (2300)