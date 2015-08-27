Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 26
Chicago Fire 3 New York Red Bulls 2
Colorado Rapids 2 Houston Dynamo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44
2 New York Red Bulls 24 11 6 7 40 28 39
3 Columbus Crew 26 10 8 8 43 43 38
4 Toronto FC 24 10 4 10 42 41 34
5 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34
6 Impact Montreal 22 8 4 10 29 32 28
7 New York City FC 26 7 7 12 37 44 28
8 Orlando City SC 26 7 7 12 32 46 28
9 Philadelphia Union 26 7 6 13 33 43 27
10 Chicago Fire 25 7 5 13 30 37 26
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 27 13 7 7 49 32 46
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 14 3 9 38 26 45
3 Sporting Kansas City 24 11 7 6 39 33 40
4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40
5 FC Dallas 24 11 5 8 33 30 38
6 San Jose Earthquakes 25 10 5 10 31 29 35
7 Seattle Sounders 26 11 2 13 30 29 35
8 Houston Dynamo 26 8 8 10 33 34 32
9 Real Salt Lake 26 8 8 10 29 38 32
10 Colorado Rapids 25 7 9 9 23 26 30
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 29
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0300)
New York City FC v Columbus Crew (2000)
Toronto FC v Impact Montreal (2000)
Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (2300)
Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire (2330)
Sunday, August 30
Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0100)
FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0100)
Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100)
Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2030)
New York Red Bulls v DC United (2300)