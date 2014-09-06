Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 6 Toronto FC 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Friday, September 5 LA Galaxy 6 Colorado Rapids 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 26 16 3 7 48 35 51 2 LA Galaxy 26 14 7 5 54 27 49 3 Real Salt Lake 26 11 10 5 40 31 43 4 FC Dallas 26 12 6 8 45 34 42 5 Portland Timbers 26 8 10 8 44 43 34 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 7 12 6 33 34 33 7 Colorado Rapids 27 8 6 13 37 46 30 8 San Jose Earthquakes 24 6 8 10 29 33 26 9 Chivas USA 26 6 6 14 23 44 24 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 26 14 4 8 42 30 46 2 Sporting Kansas City 27 12 6 9 38 32 42 3 Philadelphia Union 27 9 9 9 43 41 36 4 New England Revolution 26 11 3 12 37 37 36 5 Columbus Crew 26 8 9 9 35 34 33 6 Toronto FC 26 9 6 11 35 42 33 7 New York Red Bulls 25 7 10 8 39 38 31 8 Chicago Fire 25 5 14 6 32 37 29 9 Houston Dynamo 25 8 4 13 28 46 28 10 Impact Montreal 25 5 5 15 27 45 20 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 6 New York Red Bulls v Sporting Kansas City (2330) Sunday, September 7 Houston Dynamo v Impact Montreal (0030) Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas (0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v DC United (0200) Columbus Crew v Chivas USA (1900) Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes (2100) New England Revolution v Chicago Fire (2300)