Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 6
Toronto FC 0 Philadelphia Union 2
Friday, September 5
LA Galaxy 6 Colorado Rapids 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 26 16 3 7 48 35 51
2 LA Galaxy 26 14 7 5 54 27 49
3 Real Salt Lake 26 11 10 5 40 31 43
4 FC Dallas 26 12 6 8 45 34 42
5 Portland Timbers 26 8 10 8 44 43 34
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 7 12 6 33 34 33
7 Colorado Rapids 27 8 6 13 37 46 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 24 6 8 10 29 33 26
9 Chivas USA 26 6 6 14 23 44 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 26 14 4 8 42 30 46
2 Sporting Kansas City 27 12 6 9 38 32 42
3 Philadelphia Union 27 9 9 9 43 41 36
4 New England Revolution 26 11 3 12 37 37 36
5 Columbus Crew 26 8 9 9 35 34 33
6 Toronto FC 26 9 6 11 35 42 33
7 New York Red Bulls 25 7 10 8 39 38 31
8 Chicago Fire 25 5 14 6 32 37 29
9 Houston Dynamo 25 8 4 13 28 46 28
10 Impact Montreal 25 5 5 15 27 45 20
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 6
New York Red Bulls v Sporting Kansas City (2330)
Sunday, September 7
Houston Dynamo v Impact Montreal (0030)
Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas (0200)
Vancouver Whitecaps v DC United (0200)
Columbus Crew v Chivas USA (1900)
Portland Timbers v San Jose Earthquakes (2100)
New England Revolution v Chicago Fire (2300)