May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Portland Timbers 1 Atlanta United FC 1 Saturday, May 13 Chicago Fire 4 Seattle Sounders 1 DC United 0 Philadelphia Union 4 New England Revolution 4 Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City SC 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 Colorado Rapids 3 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 3 Toronto FC 3 Minnesota United FC 2 Friday, May 12 Houston Dynamo 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 12 7 4 1 20 11 25 2 Columbus Crew 12 6 1 5 19 17 19 3 Orlando City SC 10 6 1 3 13 13 19 4 New York City FC 9 5 1 3 17 10 16 5 New York Red Bulls 11 5 1 5 11 15 16 6 Chicago Fire 10 4 3 3 17 15 15 7 New England Revolution 11 3 4 4 18 16 13 8 Atlanta United FC 10 3 3 4 20 15 12 9 DC United 10 3 2 5 9 18 11 10 Philadelphia Union 10 2 4 4 15 14 10 11 Montreal Impact 10 2 4 4 14 17 10 Western Conference 1 Houston Dynamo 10 6 1 3 21 14 19 2 Sporting Kansas City 11 5 4 2 13 7 19 3 FC Dallas 8 5 3 0 13 5 18 4 Portland Timbers 11 5 3 3 21 16 18 5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 4 3 4 12 13 15 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 4 1 5 13 16 13 7 Minnesota United FC 11 3 2 6 17 28 11 8 Seattle Sounders 10 2 4 4 15 16 10 9 LA Galaxy 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 10 Real Salt Lake 11 2 2 7 9 22 8 11 Colorado Rapids 9 2 1 6 8 12 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 14 New York Red Bulls v LA Galaxy (2200) Monday, May 15 FC Dallas v New York City FC (0000)