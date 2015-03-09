March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Seattle Sounders 3 New England Revolution 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 New York Red Bulls 1 Orlando City SC 1 New York City FC 1 Saturday, March 7 FC Dallas 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Houston Dynamo 1 Columbus Crew 0 Portland Timbers 0 Real Salt Lake 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Toronto FC 3 DC United 1 Impact Montreal 0 Philadelphia Union 0 Colorado Rapids 0 Friday, March 6 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 New York City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 New York Red Bulls 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Orlando City SC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Columbus Crew 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 Chicago Fire 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Portland Timbers 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 San Jose Earthquakes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 10 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 0 1 1 3 0