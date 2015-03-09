March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 8
Seattle Sounders 3 New England Revolution 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 New York Red Bulls 1
Orlando City SC 1 New York City FC 1
Saturday, March 7
FC Dallas 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Houston Dynamo 1 Columbus Crew 0
Portland Timbers 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Toronto FC 3
DC United 1 Impact Montreal 0
Philadelphia Union 0 Colorado Rapids 0
Friday, March 6
LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 DC United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 New York City FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 New York Red Bulls 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Orlando City SC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
7 Columbus Crew 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
7 Impact Montreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 Chicago Fire 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
10 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Colorado Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Portland Timbers 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 San Jose Earthquakes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
10 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 0 0 1 1 3 0