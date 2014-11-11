Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the US championship second leg matches on Monday Western Conference Semifinal Tuesday, November 11, second leg Seattle Sounders - FC Dallas 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders 1-1. Monday, November 10, second leg LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake 5-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Real Salt Lake - LA Galaxy 0-0. LA Galaxy win 5-0 on aggregate. Eastern Conference Semifinal Sunday, November 9, second leg New England Revolution - Columbus Crew 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Columbus Crew - New England Revolution 2-4. New England Revolution win 7-3 on aggregate. Saturday, November 8, second leg DC United - New York Red Bulls 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: New York Red Bulls - DC United 2-0. New York Red Bulls win 3-2 on aggregate.