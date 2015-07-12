July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 12
New York City FC 4 Toronto FC 4
Saturday, July 11
Chicago Fire 1 Seattle Sounders 0
Colorado Rapids 3 Real Salt Lake 1
Impact Montreal 3 Columbus Crew 0
New York Red Bulls 4 New England Revolution 1
Orlando City SC 0 FC Dallas 2
Philadelphia Union 3 Portland Timbers 0
Friday, July 10
San Jose Earthquakes 0 Houston Dynamo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 21 10 5 6 23 18 35
2 New York Red Bulls 18 7 5 6 27 23 26
3 Toronto FC 17 7 3 7 26 27 24
4 Orlando City SC 19 6 6 7 23 24 24
5 Columbus Crew 19 6 6 7 27 29 24
6 New England Revolution 21 6 6 9 26 33 24
7 Philadelphia Union 20 6 4 10 25 32 22
8 Impact Montreal 16 6 3 7 23 25 21
9 New York City FC 19 5 6 8 24 27 21
10 Chicago Fire 17 5 3 9 19 24 18
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 20 10 2 8 25 19 32
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 19 10 2 7 23 19 32
3 FC Dallas 19 9 5 5 26 23 32
4 LA Galaxy 21 8 7 6 31 23 31
5 Portland Timbers 20 9 4 7 22 23 31
6 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 6 3 25 17 27
7 San Jose Earthquakes 18 7 4 7 19 19 25
8 Houston Dynamo 19 6 6 7 24 24 24
9 Real Salt Lake 20 5 8 7 19 26 23
10 Colorado Rapids 19 4 9 6 17 19 21
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 13
Vancouver Whitecaps v Sporting Kansas City (0100)