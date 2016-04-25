April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 24 New York Red Bulls 3 Orlando City SC 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 Saturday, April 23 Colorado Rapids 3 Seattle Sounders 1 Columbus Crew 1 Houston Dynamo 0 LA Galaxy 5 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 FC Dallas 0 DC United 3 New England Revolution 0 Montreal Impact 0 Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia Union 2 New York City FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Philadelphia Union 7 4 0 3 10 7 12 2 Montreal Impact 7 4 0 3 10 8 12 3 Toronto FC 7 3 2 2 8 5 11 4 Orlando City SC 7 2 3 2 13 11 9 5 DC United 8 2 3 3 10 10 9 6 Columbus Crew 7 2 2 3 7 9 8 7 New England Revolution 8 1 5 2 8 13 8 8 New York Red Bulls 8 2 0 6 8 17 6 9 Chicago Fire 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 10 New York City FC 7 1 3 3 9 12 6 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 9 5 2 2 15 13 17 2 Colorado Rapids 8 5 1 2 10 6 16 3 LA Galaxy 7 4 2 1 17 7 14 4 Real Salt Lake 7 4 2 1 12 11 14 5 San Jose Earthquakes 8 4 2 2 11 10 14 6 Sporting Kansas City 8 4 0 4 9 8 12 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 3 1 4 9 11 10 8 Portland Timbers 7 2 2 3 11 14 8 9 Seattle Sounders 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 10 Houston Dynamo 7 1 2 4 13 14 5