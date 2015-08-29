Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
New York City FC 1 Columbus Crew 2
Toronto FC 2 Impact Montreal 1
Friday, August 28
San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44
2 Columbus Crew 27 11 8 8 45 44 41
3 New York Red Bulls 24 11 6 7 40 28 39
4 Toronto FC 25 11 4 10 44 42 37
5 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34
6 Impact Montreal 23 8 4 11 30 34 28
7 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28
8 Orlando City SC 26 7 7 12 32 46 28
9 Philadelphia Union 26 7 6 13 33 43 27
10 Chicago Fire 25 7 5 13 30 37 26
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 14 3 9 38 26 45
3 Sporting Kansas City 24 11 7 6 39 33 40
4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40
5 FC Dallas 24 11 5 8 33 30 38
6 San Jose Earthquakes 26 11 5 10 32 29 38
7 Seattle Sounders 26 11 2 13 30 29 35
8 Houston Dynamo 26 8 8 10 33 34 32
9 Real Salt Lake 26 8 8 10 29 38 32
10 Colorado Rapids 25 7 9 9 23 26 30
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 29
Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (2300)
Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire (2330)
Sunday, August 30
Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0100)
FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0100)
Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100)
Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2030)
New York Red Bulls v DC United (2300)