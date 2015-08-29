Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 29 New York City FC 1 Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 2 Impact Montreal 1 Friday, August 28 San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 27 13 5 9 35 31 44 2 Columbus Crew 27 11 8 8 45 44 41 3 New York Red Bulls 24 11 6 7 40 28 39 4 Toronto FC 25 11 4 10 44 42 37 5 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34 6 Impact Montreal 23 8 4 11 30 34 28 7 New York City FC 27 7 7 13 38 46 28 8 Orlando City SC 26 7 7 12 32 46 28 9 Philadelphia Union 26 7 6 13 33 43 27 10 Chicago Fire 25 7 5 13 30 37 26 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 28 13 7 8 49 33 46 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 14 3 9 38 26 45 3 Sporting Kansas City 24 11 7 6 39 33 40 4 Portland Timbers 26 11 7 8 28 30 40 5 FC Dallas 24 11 5 8 33 30 38 6 San Jose Earthquakes 26 11 5 10 32 29 38 7 Seattle Sounders 26 11 2 13 30 29 35 8 Houston Dynamo 26 8 8 10 33 34 32 9 Real Salt Lake 26 8 8 10 29 38 32 10 Colorado Rapids 25 7 9 9 23 26 30 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (2300) Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire (2330) Sunday, August 30 Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0100) FC Dallas v Real Salt Lake (0100) Houston Dynamo v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2030) New York Red Bulls v DC United (2300)