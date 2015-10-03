Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Toronto FC 3 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, October 2
DC United 2 New York City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 29 14 6 9 51 37 48
2 DC United 32 14 6 12 39 40 48
3 New England Revolution 31 13 8 10 44 42 47
4 Columbus Crew 31 13 8 10 50 51 47
5 Toronto FC 31 14 4 13 55 53 46
6 Impact Montreal 29 12 6 11 42 39 42
7 Orlando City SC 31 10 8 13 42 53 38
8 New York City FC 32 10 7 15 47 53 37
9 Philadelphia Union 32 9 7 16 40 51 34
10 Chicago Fire 31 7 6 18 39 51 27
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 31 14 8 9 52 38 50
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 30 15 3 12 41 33 48
3 FC Dallas 29 14 5 10 43 37 47
4 Seattle Sounders 31 14 4 13 39 33 46
5 Sporting Kansas City 30 12 9 9 45 41 45
6 Portland Timbers 30 12 8 10 31 35 44
7 San Jose Earthquakes 31 12 7 12 38 36 43
8 Houston Dynamo 31 11 8 12 40 41 41
9 Real Salt Lake 30 10 8 12 35 42 38
10 Colorado Rapids 30 8 10 12 29 36 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
New York Red Bulls v Columbus Crew (2300)
Orlando City SC v Impact Montreal (2330)
Sunday, October 4
Chicago Fire v New England Revolution (0030)
Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo (2100)
Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Monday, October 5
Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy (0130)