May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 20
Sporting Kansas City 4 New England Revolution 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 11 6 3 2 13 9 21
2 New England Revolution 12 5 4 3 17 15 19
3 New York Red Bulls 10 4 5 1 14 9 17
4 Columbus Crew 10 4 2 4 15 12 14
5 Orlando City SC 11 3 3 5 13 14 12
6 Toronto FC 9 3 1 5 13 14 10
7 Chicago Fire 9 3 1 5 9 12 10
8 Philadelphia Union 12 2 3 7 11 21 9
9 New York City FC 11 1 4 6 9 14 7
10 Impact Montreal 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 11 6 3 2 17 13 21
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 6 2 4 14 11 20
3 Seattle Sounders 10 6 1 3 17 9 19
4 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 5 2 17 15 17
5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 2 4 12 11 17
6 Houston Dynamo 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
7 LA Galaxy 12 3 5 4 11 15 14
8 Real Salt Lake 11 3 5 3 10 15 14
9 Portland Timbers 11 3 4 4 10 12 13
10 Colorado Rapids 10 1 7 2 9 9 10
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 23
Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (0000)
LA Galaxy v Houston Dynamo (0230)
Toronto FC v Portland Timbers (2100)
New England Revolution v DC United (2330)
Sunday, May 24
Impact Montreal v FC Dallas (0000)
Colorado Rapids v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100)
Real Salt Lake v New York City FC (0200)
Seattle Sounders v Sporting Kansas City (0200)
New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union (2100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Orlando City SC (2300)