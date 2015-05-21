May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 20 Sporting Kansas City 4 New England Revolution 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 11 6 3 2 13 9 21 2 New England Revolution 12 5 4 3 17 15 19 3 New York Red Bulls 10 4 5 1 14 9 17 4 Columbus Crew 10 4 2 4 15 12 14 5 Orlando City SC 11 3 3 5 13 14 12 6 Toronto FC 9 3 1 5 13 14 10 7 Chicago Fire 9 3 1 5 9 12 10 8 Philadelphia Union 12 2 3 7 11 21 9 9 New York City FC 11 1 4 6 9 14 7 10 Impact Montreal 6 1 2 3 7 9 5 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 11 6 3 2 17 13 21 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 12 6 2 4 14 11 20 3 Seattle Sounders 10 6 1 3 17 9 19 4 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 5 2 17 15 17 5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 2 4 12 11 17 6 Houston Dynamo 12 4 4 4 16 15 16 7 LA Galaxy 12 3 5 4 11 15 14 8 Real Salt Lake 11 3 5 3 10 15 14 9 Portland Timbers 11 3 4 4 10 12 13 10 Colorado Rapids 10 1 7 2 9 9 10 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 23 Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (0000) LA Galaxy v Houston Dynamo (0230) Toronto FC v Portland Timbers (2100) New England Revolution v DC United (2330) Sunday, May 24 Impact Montreal v FC Dallas (0000) Colorado Rapids v Vancouver Whitecaps (0100) Real Salt Lake v New York City FC (0200) Seattle Sounders v Sporting Kansas City (0200) New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union (2100) San Jose Earthquakes v Orlando City SC (2300)