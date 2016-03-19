March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 19
Chicago Fire 0 Columbus Crew 0
Friday, March 18
New York City FC 0 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
3 Toronto FC 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
5 Philadelphia Union 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
6 New England Revolution 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 Chicago Fire 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
8 Columbus Crew 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
9 DC United 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
10 New York Red Bulls 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Western Conference
1 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
1 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Houston Dynamo 2 1 1 0 8 3 4
4 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
6 Portland Timbers 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
8 FC Dallas 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 0 2 3 5 0
10 Seattle Sounders 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
New York Red Bulls v Houston Dynamo (2300)
Sunday, March 20
FC Dallas v Montreal Impact (0100)
Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps (0200)
LA Galaxy v San Jose Earthquakes (0230)
Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (0230)
Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (1830)
DC United v Colorado Rapids (2100)
Sporting Kansas City v Toronto FC (2300)