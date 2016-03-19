March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Chicago Fire 0 Columbus Crew 0 Friday, March 18 New York City FC 0 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Toronto FC 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 4 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 5 Philadelphia Union 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 6 New England Revolution 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 7 Chicago Fire 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 8 Columbus Crew 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 9 DC United 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 10 New York Red Bulls 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Western Conference 1 San Jose Earthquakes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 Houston Dynamo 2 1 1 0 8 3 4 4 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 6 Portland Timbers 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Colorado Rapids 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 FC Dallas 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 10 Seattle Sounders 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 19 New York Red Bulls v Houston Dynamo (2300) Sunday, March 20 FC Dallas v Montreal Impact (0100) Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps (0200) LA Galaxy v San Jose Earthquakes (0230) Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (0230) Philadelphia Union v New England Revolution (1830) DC United v Colorado Rapids (2100) Sporting Kansas City v Toronto FC (2300)