May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
FC Dallas 1 New York City FC 1
New York Red Bulls 1 LA Galaxy 3
Portland Timbers 1 Atlanta United FC 1
Saturday, May 13
Chicago Fire 4 Seattle Sounders 1
DC United 0 Philadelphia Union 4
New England Revolution 4 Real Salt Lake 0
Orlando City SC 2 Sporting Kansas City 2
Colorado Rapids 3 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 3
Toronto FC 3 Minnesota United FC 2
Friday, May 12
Houston Dynamo 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 12 7 4 1 20 11 25
2 Columbus Crew 12 6 1 5 19 17 19
3 Orlando City SC 10 6 1 3 13 13 19
4 New York City FC 10 5 2 3 18 11 17
5 New York Red Bulls 12 5 1 6 12 18 16
6 Chicago Fire 10 4 3 3 17 15 15
7 New England Revolution 11 3 4 4 18 16 13
8 Atlanta United FC 10 3 3 4 20 15 12
9 DC United 10 3 2 5 9 18 11
10 Philadelphia Union 10 2 4 4 15 14 10
11 Montreal Impact 10 2 4 4 14 17 10
Western Conference
1 Houston Dynamo 10 6 1 3 21 14 19
2 FC Dallas 9 5 4 0 14 6 19
3 Sporting Kansas City 11 5 4 2 13 7 19
4 Portland Timbers 11 5 3 3 21 16 18
5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 4 3 4 12 13 15
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 4 1 5 13 16 13
7 LA Galaxy 10 3 2 5 13 16 11
8 Minnesota United FC 11 3 2 6 17 28 11
9 Seattle Sounders 10 2 4 4 15 16 10
10 Real Salt Lake 11 2 2 7 9 22 8
11 Colorado Rapids 9 2 1 6 8 12 7